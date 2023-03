March 08, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Customs department seized around 1.4 kg of gold from a crew member of Air India Express at the Cochin International Airport on Tuesday.

The accused, Shafi Sharaf, had arrived from Bahrain by Flight IX 474 around 8.30 p.m. The gold in the form of paste was wrapped to his forearms and covered by his long sleeve shirt.

He was taken to the Office of the Customs preventive wing around 10.20 p.m., according to an official communication.