AirFiber to provide quality Internet service to homes in hard-to-reach areas

January 15, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Reliance Jio, the world’s largest private mobile data network, announced on Sunday the expansion of its AirFiber service throughout Kerala, starting Monday.

Initially launched in Thiruvananthapuram in November 2023, the expansion marks a significant enhancement in the State’s digital landscape. It allows residents to experience Jio’s cutting-edge AirFiber technology besides already available superior fiber and mobility services.

The rollout of Jio AirFiber in Kerala follows its nationwide launch on September 19, further solidifying Jio’s commitment to providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions to communities across the country.

The Jio AirFiber plan offers unlimited data at 30 Mbps speed for ₹599. Also, 100 Mbps speed plans of ₹899 and ₹1,199 are available. While 14 OTT apps are available with ₹599 and ₹899 plans, the ₹1,199 plan will offer 16 OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Jio Cinema Premium, said a press release here.

Today, Jio’s optical fiber infrastructure spans over 1.5 million kilometres across India. Jio’s extensive optical-fiber presence puts Jio near over 200 million premises. Yet, providing physical last-mile connectivity often ends up taking a lot of time in most parts of the country. This leaves millions of potential customers without home broadband owing to the complexities and delays involved in extending optical fiber to their premises.

Call 60008-60008 or log in to www.jio.com for more information and connection.

