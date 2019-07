A total of 12 engineer officers from the Navy and four from the Coast Guard joined the aviation arm of the respective service on successful completion of the Air Engineering and Air Electrical Officers Specialisation Course at Naval Base here on Wednesday.

A ceremonial passing out parade was held on the occasion at the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology which was reviewed by Rear Admiral S.N. Alamanda, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi.