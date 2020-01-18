Air technical officers inducted into Navy, Coast Guard

A total of 10 ‘engineer’ officers from the Navy, four from the Coast Guard and two each from Bangladesh and Vietnam Navies joined the aviation arms of the respective services on completion of the Air Engineering and Air Electrical Officers Specialisation Course at Naval Base, Kochi, on Saturday.

A ceremonial passing-out parade on the special occasion of graduation of 60th (Diamond Jubilee) Course of Air Engineer and Air Electrical Officers specialisation was held at the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology at the Naval Base which was reviewed by Rear Admiral V.M. Doss, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air Material).

Guest of Honour was Air Commodore Biji Philip, Commandant, Air Force Technical College, Bengaluru.

Assistant Commandant Divesh P and Assistant Commandant Vijesh V. Nair were awarded the HAL trophy and the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) trophy for standing first in overall order of merit amongst Air Engineering and Air Electrical officers respectively.