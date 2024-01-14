Air services from Kochi to Kannur, Mysuru, Tiruchirappalli, and Tirupati

January 14, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

In line with the State government’s initiative to boost air connectivity within the State and neighbouring Tier 2 cities, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has announced the activation of four new routes in collaboration with Alliance Air. The services, expected to be operational by the end of January, will connect Kochi to Kannur, Mysuru, Tiruchirappalli, and Tirupati.

CIAL has allocated an overnight parking slot at its domestic apron for a new ATR flight, enabling late night and early morning services to and from Kochi.

The CIAL move will enhance regional connectivity and provide a boost to the travel and tourism sector. The newly proposed routes by Alliance Air include Kochi to Kannur, Kochi to Mysuru, Kochi to Tiruchirappalli with an extension to Chennai, and Kochi to Mysuru with a continuation to Tirupati, says a communication from the airport on Sunday.

Building on its existing services, Alliance Air, based in Bengaluru, has been successfully operating Kochi to Agatti, Kochi to Salem, and Kochi to Bengaluru services. The addition of new routes will not only expand the airport’s network, but also offer travellers increased choices and convenience. This is in addition to the existing regional services being operated by Indigo to Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram.

The CIAL authorities emphasised the company’s commitment to align with the government’s strategy to enhance air connectivity to Tier 2 cities. The Chief Minister, also the chairman of the company, and the board of directors have outlined a blueprint for CIAL, emphasising the immediate activation of new routes. The additions underscore the airport’s dedication to providing passengers with diverse travel options and promoting regional air travel possibilities, adds the communication.

The new connections are expected to help CIAL position itself as a regional hub. It is the only airport in the State and the fourth in South India to handle 10 million passengers annually. The ongoing winter schedule witnesses 1,360 weekly services connecting more than 40 destinations in both international and domestic sectors. The airport operator recently launched seven mega projects, including the expansion of its international terminal, to accommodate future traffic growth.