Air quality level in Kochi improved on Janata curfew day

The Janata Curfew on Sunday may have locked down the city, but it helped residents breathe fresh air going by the air quality data provided by the State Pollution Control Board.

According to data provided by the air quality monitoring stations managed by the board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Vyttila and on M.G. Road was 50 and 51 respectively on Sunday. The corresponding figure at Eloor was 64.

Vyttila and M.G. Road used to record AQI levels in the range between 95 and 100 on busy days while the corresponding figure at Eloor had often crossed the 100 mark. Reduced emissions from vehicles and particulate matter helped achieve the good index on March 22, said board officials here.

An index value between 0 and 50 is deemed good with minimal impact on health, 51 to 100 is satisfactory with health implications such as minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people, 101 to 200 is considered moderate, and the possible health impact is breathing discomfort to people with lung diseases and discomfort to people with heart disease, children and adults.

On M.G. Road, the carbon monoxide level was recorded as 0.6 against the previous day reading of 1.06 while the PM (particulate matter) 2.5 level was 17.59 against the 27.78 reading recorded on March 21. The PM10 level was 39.1 against the 55.09 level recorded the previous day.

The PM2.5 and PM10 levels at Vyttila on Sunday were 20.1 and 43.31 respectively against the corresponding values of 34.68 and 81.45 recorded the previous day. The nitrous oxide level was 75.4 against the 87.6 recorded on Saturday. The carbon monoxide level was 0.02 against the 0.07 recorded the previous day.

At Eloor, the PM2.5 level on Sunday was slightly better compared to the readings on March 21. The levels were 14.86 and and 15.29 respectively. According to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) of India, the 24-hour average for PM10 is 100 microgram/cubic metre, and 60 microgram/cubic metre for PM2.5.