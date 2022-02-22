Air pollution study facing delay

Assessment recommended by NGT

The air pollution study recommended by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram is getting delayed.

The Southern Bench of the tribunal comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati had set up a committee in July 2021 to study the air quality in both the cities. The authorities were told to submit periodical reports once in three months related to the progress of work. The court had pulled up the Environment department in January this year for not providing a proper report and had termed the periodical report submitted as ‘sketchy’.

An affidavit filed by V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, on February 10 said a meeting convened by the Chief Secretary on September 14, 2021 had decided to invite a budget estimate from the Director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut for carrying out source apportionment study in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The rate quoted by the institute was exorbitant and the department had entrusted the Chairman of the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) to hold discussions with the institute authorities and arrive at a reasonable rate. The NIT authorities quoted about ₹1.83 crore to carry out the study, according to the officials.

The Environment department had attributed the pandemic as the reason for the delay in complying with the directives issued by the tribunal.

The Joint Committee appointed by the government and the board had suggested that the extent of air pollution can be assessed only when the study is carried out during peak hours.

The government has to evolve model guidelines to resolve the issue of air pollution in other cities as well after completing the study in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. The departments of Public Works and Transport were asked to carry out the plan of action for phasing out old diesel vehicles and replacing it with new models or new-generation vehicles using green and clean fuel.