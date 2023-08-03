HamberMenu
Air India flight to Sharjah makes emergency landing

August 03, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An Air India flight to Sharjah which took off from the Cochin international airport at 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday was forced to make an emergency landing at the airport itself around 11.30 p.m. after smell of smoke emanated from the plane. The plane made the emergency landing as a precautionary measure. All the 170 passengers on the aircraft were evacuated. No passengers sustained any injuries. Later, the passengers were shifted to another aircraft, which took off without any problem. The aircraft that was forced to land is reportedly undergoing technical examination.

