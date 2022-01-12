Air India Express staff union to go on strike

Protest against ‘injustice’ caused to cabin crew

The Air India Express Employees’ Union (AIXEU) has said it would go on an indefinite strike from January 15 in protest against “gross injustices caused to the cabin crew as a result of the actions of the management of the company”.

In a statement issued here, the AIXEU said it was the largest employees’ union in the company, affiliated to Bharatiya Mazhoor Sangh. It had also the largest membership base, the press communication claimed. The communication alleged that the Air Indian Express company management had “wronged” the cabin crew members, who had offered selfless and courageous service during the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing back thousands of stranded Indians from different parts of the world. The employees served the country with honour and valour, claimed the communication.

It also alleged that the action of the company management to reduce the contract period of cabin crew members to one year and then fixing the contract period of other departmental staff at five years was “unjust”. At a time when the cabin crew members were already facing salary cuts and shortage of flying hours, the “arbitrary action of the management to reduce the terms of the employment contract is inimical and pernicious”, the union said in its statement.

The strike by the employees was also being “organised against the iniquitous practices of the management in the matter of recruitment”.

The union alleged that the company had raised “huge sums of money from aspiring job-seekers” under the “pretext of application money”.