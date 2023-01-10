ADVERTISEMENT

Air hostess trainee drowns in pond in Kochi

January 10, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An air hostess trainee drowned in a public pond at Kongothara in Ward 16 of Nedumbassery panchayat on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

The deceased was identified as Omkar Sitaram Kank, 22, of Mumbai. She had joined as an air hostess trainee at an institution near the Kochi airport recently.

The woman had gone to the pond with two of her friends. According to fire and rescue services sources, she alone had ventured into the pond. “She probably got trapped in the sledge. The pond was a fairly large one on a 30-cent-plot and is around 20 feet deep. It is frequented by the public for bathing,” said a fire force official at the Angamaly station.

She was pulled out of water dead by rescue officers P.R. Sajesh and Vinu Varghese.

Though the pond is well maintained with side walling, no safety gadgets like buoys or life jackets were available.

The body was shifted to the Angamaly taluk hospital.

