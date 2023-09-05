Air Cargo Forum Kerala chapter launched

September 05, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Air Cargo Forum India launched its Kerala chapter here on Monday. S. Suhas, managing director, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), was the chief guest at the launch, said a press release here.

Over 100 delegates from across the air cargo and aviation industry participated. Manoj P. Joseph, head of the cargo department at CIAL, was selected chairman of the Kerala chapter. The objective of the Kerala chapter is to align itself with the all India air cargo forum and work to achieve common goals such as bringing air cargo business and practices at par with the best global ecosystems.

“Modernisation of the air cargo supply chain is a critical objective for many organisations. To achieve this objective, organisations are investing in advanced technologies and digitisation to improve efficiency and streamline operations,” said Mr. Suhas.

One key component of modernising the air cargo supply chain is the adoption of data analytics and predictive modelling tools. These tools allow organisations to analyse large volumes of data, identify patterns and trends, and make informed decisions to optimise the supply chain. Additionally, automation plays a crucial role in modernisation as it reduces errors, speeds up processes, and enables real-time tracking and monitoring of shipments, he added.

Yashpal Sharma, ACFI president and managing director, Skyways Group, and Sanjiv Edward, ACFI vice president and CEO, cargo and logistics, GMR Group, were among those who attended the event, the release said.

