AIDSO condemns attack

KOCHI

17 March 2021 00:49 IST

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation has condemned the alleged attack on a first year student by activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) in Maharaja's College, Ernakulam.

The student had to face physical assaults after he was locked up in the hostel room by the activists for not contributing towards the money collection by the SFI on the campus, alleged Nileena Mohankumar, district secretary of the organisation.

She blamed the SFI for unleashing violence against those opposing it. The college authorities should take stringent action against those involved in the attack, the release said.

