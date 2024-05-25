GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AI training for teachers will boost efforts to turn Kerala into knowledge hub, says Kerala Industries Minister

Published - May 25, 2024 06:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Saturday visited the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) regional centre at Edappally where a training programme for teachers on harnessing artificial intelligence in education was under way.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Saturday visited the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) regional centre at Edappally where a training programme for teachers on harnessing artificial intelligence in education was under way. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

The training imparted by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) to teachers on artificial intelligence (AI) will boost efforts being made to turn the State into a knowledge hub, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

“The training being given to around 80,000 teachers is unique, and it will be a big boost ahead of the conclave on generative artificial intelligence to be held here in July,” he said after visiting the regional centre of KITE at Edappally on May 25 (Saturday).

Mr. Rajeeve said Kerala would become a hub of knowledge-based industries within 15 years. “Trained human resource is the strength of the State. Such training programmes will help in improving the skills of learners in tune with the emerging challenges,” he added.

