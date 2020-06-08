AI pilot discharged

KOCHI

08 June 2020 08:50 IST

Air India pilot Bindu Sebastian who had tested positive for coronavirus was discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here on Sunday.

She had tested negative in two consecutive tests after her treatment. She was admitted to the MCH last Sunday.

Ms. Sebastian was part of the Vande Bharat Mission.

There were no positive cases of people residing in the district on Sunday. However, one person from Thrissur, who was under observation at the Moovattupuza general hospital, tested positive.

The 60-year-old had come here from Abu Dhabi on June 1.

There are 10,349 people in quarantine in the district, of which 9157 are under home isolation while 477 were in Covid care centres and 716 in paid centres.