AI cameras helped curb accidents in Kerala, says Transport Minister

September 11, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - KOCHI

The installation of AI-enabled cameras along the State’s roads in June has helped reduce the number of traffic-rule violations in the State from 4.50 lakh a month to 2.50 lakh, Minister for Transport Antony Raju has said.

This and the restriction on speed limit of two-wheelers helped reduce the number of accidents while fatalities dropped by around 300 (during June-August 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022), he said here on Sunday.

Aimed at creating a culture of road safety awareness, a curriculum comprising basic road safety rules had been handed over to the Education department. This would help those who passed higher secondary to directly apply for driving licence, he added, after inaugurating Project for Accident-Free Campus Environment (PACE) at the SCMS College of Engineering and Technology, Karukutty. The PACE project would cover a total of 100 engineering colleges in the State, he said. He also launched the extension centre of the Edappal-based Institute of Drivers’ Training and Research (IDTR) at SCMS Institute for Road Safety and Transportation (SiRST) on the day.