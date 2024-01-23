Ahead of paediatricians’ meet in Kochi, plan and app readied to prevent traffic snarls

January 23, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Aimed at preventing traffic hold-ups in the city, the organisers of the 61st National Conference of the India Academy of Paediatrics, that will be held at Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolghatty from January 24 to 28, have readied an app and also a traffic plan. A total of 7,000 paediatricians are expected to attend the meet.

The city witnessed a massive traffic jam on the first Goshree Bridge that extended up to Banerjee Road and Menaka when the city hosted a national ophthalmology meet in May 2023. A whopping 9,000 delegates of the ophthalmology meet had converged at the same venue in over 5,000 cars.

All delegates and those who have been tasked with transporting them are expected to download the app, which will have travel and other guidelines. The beginning of the meet has been advanced to 8 a.m. from 9 a.m., to avoid traffic problems during peak hours. A parking area has been readied at Marine Drive, from where delegates can board Water Metro ferries to reach the venue of the meet. Delegates can either walk to the venue from the boat jetty, or rely on e-autos that will be arranged to transport them. In addition, vans will ferry delegates from Marine Drive to the venue at frequent intervals. Ample parking space was also readied near the venue, said Sachitananda Kamath, chairperson of the organising committee.

Moreover, delegates and others who attend the meet have been told to rely on Container Road, rather than the narrow Goshree bridge, to commute to the city and other places. The agencies concerned had repaired potholes and undulations en route to enable smooth flow of traffic, he added.