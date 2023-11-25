Ahead of Navakerala Sadas, Thrikkakara considers tapping Ambalamugal reservoir for drinking water supply

November 25, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Adequate supply of drinking water topped the agenda in discussions on issues facing the Thrikkakara municipality ahead of the Navakerala Sadas in the constituency on December 9. A permanent solution to the problem of waste, decongestion of roads, and better healthcare facilities also figured prominently in the discussions.

Thrikkakara Municipal Cooperative Hospital chairman Sukumaran Nair, who chaired the discussions, said one of the proposals that came up was to explore the possibilities of using the water reservoir on the Ambalamugal campus of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) for drinking water supply augmentation in Thrikkakara and neighbouring areas.

The reservoir is a massive rainwater trapping facility. It is also linked by the Periyar Valley Canal, which brings water from Bhoothathankettu. A new treatment plant may be established to provide potable water to nearby areas.

The meeting also discussed using water available in smaller reservoirs within the municipal limits such as Vennalapara and Ambalapara for small-scale supply. Cleaning up of wells and other sources of water, prevention of pollution of freshwater sources and rainwater harvesting facilities were the other issues discussed.

It was pointed out that the pipelines supplying water to the municipality tended to develop cracks often. Regular water supply could be made smoother by addressing the infrastructure issue, said Mr. Nair.

Decongestion of roads in the municipality, which houses some of the busiest business establishments in the State, is another core issue. None of the traffic junctions have been designed properly. They must be re-thought and scientific planning must be done, participants in the discussions said.

Outbreak of diseases such as dengue fever has been frequent in the municipal area. Proper health screening, healthier surroundings, and proper waste disposal are needed to ensure that they are prevented or brought under immediate control.

The lack of proper sanitation is a key issue that confronts people using public eateries. Cases of food poisoning had become a lingering problem, and the health authorities must launch a drive to clean up the area and create awareness among the public, said Mr. Nair.