Agriculture Minister to inaugurate online sales platform in Kochi

April 22, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate the online platform ‘keralagro’ and sale of a hundred agricultural products on April 24. The inauguration will be held at Marine Drive at 2 p.m., says a communication from the Information and Public Relations Department.

The ‘keralagro’ online platform is being launched as part of the 100-day initiative of the State government and is expected to provide new impetus to the agriculture sector and bring all farm products under one umbrella with a common brand name.

Products from the government-owned carbon-neutral farm in Aluva, including organically cultivated rice and value-added products, jaggery, coconut oil, jams, squash, high-quality seeds and planting materials, organic manure and growth inputs will be available online.

The department will utilise sales platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart to reach buyers. In the first phase of the venture, products from Kerala government farms will be available online. Products from farmers will be available online once the farmers begin to register products.

