Agriculture Minister inaugurates biofertiliser unit at Maradu
P. Prasad promises support to sell biofertiliser from new plant
Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad inaugurated a biofertiliser unit and an input store for the coconut nursery at the Maradu wholesale vegetable market. The two new facilities were implemented by the Ernakulam district panchayat, said a communication here.
The Minister also promised all support to efforts by the district panchayat to sell biofertiliser from the new plant.
Mr. Prasad said the 14th Five Year Plan implementation would be strongly linked to farming. Data on vegetable production will be made available at the ward, panchayat, block, and district levels. Procurement and distribution of farm produce will be based on this data, the Minister added.
He also called for organising Farmers’ Day celebrations from farming sites.
