Agriculture library finds new takers

02 July 2020 23:53 IST

A library dedicated to agriculture in the agri-centric panchayat of Keerampara near Kothamangalam has caught public attention again, thanks to the new-found interest in backyard farming as a result of the lockdown. The agriculture library, set up by the Keerampara Service Cooperative Bank alongside its office building nearly two years ago, has a collection of agriculture-related books and periodicals in Malayalam. This is in addition to the regular library run by the bank.

“We evolved the concept of a library for agriculture to dispense knowledge and to dispel many misconceptions about farming. The library has been attracting more people since the outbreak of the pandemic as people seem to be increasingly turning to backyard farming. Many have no clue how to go about it and our library comes in handy for them,” said K.K. Daney, who has been the president of the bank for the past 18 years.

While there are over 100 subscribed members, people are free to drop in at the library and make use of it as visitors to the bank often do. The library has been consistently organising seminars on farming. The computer database at the library offers visitors and members information and contact numbers of various farm institutions in the district and agriculture support schemes.

The bank, which has been supporting the panchayat’s largely agrarian society, is being run by an alliance forged in the interest of agriculture for the past 18 years. “The nine members of the committee have their own political affiliations, which are never allowed to affect the larger interest of the bank and the farming-oriented people it supports,” said Mr. Daney.