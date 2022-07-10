Agri Nutri Garden campaign launched in Chittattukara panchayat in Ernakulam

Vegetable gardens to be set up in all wards, families to be encouraged to take up cultivation

The Kudumbashree Mission and the Chittattukara panchayat in Paravur block in Ernakulam district have joined hands to launch the Agri Nutri Garden campaign. Panchayat vice president P.P. Aroosh said the aim of the programme was to set up vegetable gardens in all the wards of the panchayat and help families cultivate vegetables.

There were 18 wards in the panchayat, with a population of around 36,000, said Mr. Aroosh. He said all efforts were being made to set up the vegetable gardens at the earlierst.

The Agri Nutri Garden programme is targeted at all the local bodies in the State. The Chittattukara programme was launched by Fort Kochi Sub Collector Vishnu Raj, who said the gardens were the requirement of the day and they would help bring back the culture of vegetable cultivation to households, according to a communication from the Public Relations Department.

The programme is being implemented with the help of the Kudumbashree Mission. The production and marketing of vegetables will be supported by the Kudumbashree network. The local production of vegetables would not only ensure supply of safe-to-eat produce but also help create new employment opportunities, the communication added.

There is also a plan to collect locally available quality seeds for the programme.