Agri business conclave brings cheer to budding Kerala entrepreneurs

Five innovators each from CIFT and KAU were among those who were invited to the meet in which more than 300 budding entrepreneurs participated

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 20, 2022 18:36 IST

The two-day Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 (agri business conclave) convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought cheer to budding innovator-entrepreneurs from Kerala, who were part of the conclave on October 17 and 18.

Innovations and enterprises incubated at the Kerala Agricultural University’s (KAU) agri-incubation centre and at the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) incubation centre, among others, were presented at the meet in Delhi.

One of the entrepreneurs, who was part of the Kerala delegation, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, and Ministers of State Shobha Karandlaje and Kailash Choudhary were among those who visited Kerala stalls.

Five innovators each from the CIFT incubation unit and from the KAU incubation centre were among those who were invited to the meet in which more than 300 budding entrepreneurs participated.

Those who represented Kerala included an entrepreneur producing edible plates from wheat bran, a woman making traditional sweet ‘payasam’ from jack fruit seeds, one making healthier fruit chips, one who developed an easily useable mobile application for less literate farmers, another producing seaweed-based herbal gargle with anti-viral-bacterial properties, and one making ready-to-cook mussel products.

Another participant from Kerala said it was a cheering experience for innovators to meet farmers and new entrepreneurs from across the country.

A communication from CIFT said the meet witnessed the attendance of more than 13,500 farmers and 1,500 agri start-ups from across the country, and virtual attendance of farmers. The ‘Sammelan’ was also attended by researchers, policy-makers, and other stakeholders.

