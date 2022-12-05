  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022, December 5: Round of 16 matches in Qatar today

Agreement on OTT streaming after 42 days of theatrical release being violated: FEUOK

Such a trend would impact the industry in general, as people may not turn up to watch the films on big screen anticipating an early release in digital platforms, says K. Vijayakumar

December 05, 2022 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has come out against the early release of movies on the OTT platforms, saying that it would result in further reduction in footfalls across theatres.

The exhibitors pointed out that movies are being released in violation of an assurance by the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce that the OTT release would happen only after 42 days of theatrical release.

“There were recent releases that reached the OTT platforms even before 30 days of the theatre release. We had earlier pointed out that such a trend would impact the industry in general, as people may not turn up to watch the films on big screen anticipating an early release in digital platforms,” said K. Vijayakumar, president of FEUOK.

Though the FEUOK had earlier demanded a window of 56 days between theatrical and OTT release, the Film Chamber had decided to maintain the status quo of 42 days to protect the interests of all stakeholders.

Mr. Vijayakumar said that the executive meet of the organisation would soon take up the issue of early release of movies on the OTT platforms and decide on the way forward. He cited that the revenue collections may take a further hit if more movies are released before the 42-day window.

“We are witnessing a downturn in terms of collections as around 20 movies released in the last two to three weeks had failed to click at the box-office. It is up to the Film Chamber to ensure that the agreement to maintain the window of 42 days between theatrical and OTT release is ensured by the producers,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.