Agreement on OTT streaming after 42 days of theatrical release being violated: FEUOK

December 05, 2022 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Kochi

Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has come out against the early release of movies on the OTT platforms, saying that it would result in further reduction in footfalls across theatres.

The exhibitors pointed out that movies are being released in violation of an assurance by the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce that the OTT release would happen only after 42 days of theatrical release.

“There were recent releases that reached the OTT platforms even before 30 days of the theatre release. We had earlier pointed out that such a trend would impact the industry in general, as people may not turn up to watch the films on big screen anticipating an early release in digital platforms,” said K. Vijayakumar, president of FEUOK.

Though the FEUOK had earlier demanded a window of 56 days between theatrical and OTT release, the Film Chamber had decided to maintain the status quo of 42 days to protect the interests of all stakeholders.

Mr. Vijayakumar said that the executive meet of the organisation would soon take up the issue of early release of movies on the OTT platforms and decide on the way forward. He cited that the revenue collections may take a further hit if more movies are released before the 42-day window.

“We are witnessing a downturn in terms of collections as around 20 movies released in the last two to three weeks had failed to click at the box-office. It is up to the Film Chamber to ensure that the agreement to maintain the window of 42 days between theatrical and OTT release is ensured by the producers,” he said.