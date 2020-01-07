Agenda for Syro-Malabar Synod drawn up

The first session of the 28th Synod of Syro-Malabar Church will be held here at St.Thomas Mount headquarters of the church between January 10 and 15.

The permanent Synod of the church met here on Sunday to draw up the agenda for the session beginning on Friday, said a press release here. Fifty-eight of the 64 Bishops of the church will participate in the Synod, the press release said. Some of the Bishops, who have health problems, will not attend. Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop, will inaugurate the Synod whose session will be preceded by a spiritual retreat between January 7 and 9.

Allegation

Meanwhile, Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency, a combine of lay persons demanding transparency and accountability in the administration of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, alleged here on Monday that the Cardinal had “betrayed” minorities in the country by “inaugurating” a campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Party to justify the Citizenship Amendment Act.

However, a spokesman for the archdiocese clarified that the Cardinal had not done anything to deserve such condemnation and that he had not inaugurated the so-called BJP campaign.

A BJP delegation had called on him at the Cardinal house and the members of the delegation were received as part of courtesy to visitors, the spokesman said.