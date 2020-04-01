Agency manager held for assaulting guard

The Elamakkara police on Wednesday arrested the manager of a city-based security agency on charge of assaulting a migrant security guard employed by the firm.
The arrested was identified as Biju, 47, of Kochi. He was arrested invoking the Disaster Management Act on a petition lodged by the Labour Department. The police said that the owner of the agency had also been arraigned as an accused.
The migrant employee had gone without food and water and was even allegedly denied salary following which he lodged a complaint with the Labour Department. He was employed with a city-based security agency, Bright.
After receiving the petition, the Labour Department intervened and directed the accused to arrange food for the guard. However, the accused allegedly assaulted the petitioner for lodging complaint with the Labour Department.
