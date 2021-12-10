Agencies transporting bodies come under fire for fleecing migrants

Labour dept. justifies decision to entrust them with job

The engagement of private services agencies by the Labour department for transporting bodies of migrant workers to their native places has drawn criticism from social workers and organisations working for the welfare of migrants, accusing private players of fleecing labourers’ relatives.

In an unprecedented move, the Labour department in 2018 had introduced a revolving fund of up to ₹50,000 for the transportation of a migrant’s body. While the initiative, arguably the first of its kind anywhere in the country, is being lauded, entrusting the job with private players is far from being appreciated.

“The focus is on sending bodies at the earliest to the bereaved families for which we entrust the service with private players prepared to do it at the lowest possible cost. We clear the vouchers submitted by service providers once the service is delivered,” said P.M. Firoz, District Labour Officer, Ernakulam.

Private agencies are entrusted with the embalming of bodies and their transportation in ambulances to the airport. However, there is no process to verify the costs incurred as the Labour department cites shortage of hands and preoccupation with other duties for being unable to do it.

“While bodies can be embalmed for free or negligible fee at government medical colleges, a private agency insisted on shifting bodies to its own embalming unit at Nattakam in Kottayam at considerable time and cost. Besides, in the case of migrant deaths unknown to the Labour department thus depriving the kin of the deceased of the financial assistance, these private players, in nexus with attenders at hospitals, get the victims’ relatives to agree to transport bodies back home at exorbitant rate by playing on their insecurities,” said George Mathew, chairperson, Progressive Workers Union.

In one such instance, the body of a migrant was transported back home in Odisha by road for ₹1.25 lakh in October.

Vulnerable to exploitation

“Vested interest should be suspected in shifting bodies, at considerable time and cost, to the embalming unit in Kottayam even from other districts with government medical colleges. Once that happens, relatives of victims are at the mercy of the agency concerned making them more vulnerable to exploitation. Also, there is the emotional trauma of bereaved families caused by the delay in the arrival of the body of their dear ones,” said Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development.

Sathi Devi V.K., Additional Professor, Department of Anatomy at Government Medical College, Thrissur, said that as per the Anatomy Act, embalming of bodies should be done by the anatomy department of the government medical college, and private players are not permitted to do it.

Mr. Mathew further alleged that the cost claimed by private agencies didn’t match the actual cost. “While a body can be transported for less than ₹20,000, inclusive of the airfare and coffin charges, these agencies are charging many folds that,” he said.

A source with Indigo Airline said that while the fares vary from sector to sector, airlifting a body to the West Bengal sector, one of the farthest from Kochi, costs anywhere between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000, including the cargo charge calculated at a minimum of 100 kg plus the airfare.

A private funeral undertaker said that transporting a body to Murshidabad in West Bengal, one of the main hubs of migrant workers in Kerala, could cost between ₹40,000 and ₹45,000. “We embalm bodies at our unit at Nattakam and not in government medical colleges to save time and cost and avoid the formalities involved both in embalming bodies and their preservation till their dispatch to the airport,” the owner of the agency said.