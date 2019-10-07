Maradu flats: agencies for demolition of flats to be selected soon

The firms for demolishing the Maradu flats will be selected in a couple of days with the help of a team of experts drawn from various agencies, Chief Secretary Tom Jose has said.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the progress of the work with the police, district administration and Maradu municipality here on Sunday, Mr. Jose said the work would be completed as per the schedule submitted to the Supreme Court.

Experts from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, Kerala State Pollution Control Board, Local Self-Government Department and Kerala State Pollution Control Board will be there in the team. Representatives of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, which prepared the environmental impact assessment report of the demolition of the four apartment complexes, were not in the team of experts, he said.

Mr. Jose exuded confidence that the compensation for the apartment owners as directed by the apex court would be disbursed within the time-frame fixed by the court.

All other issues related to the payment of the compensation, including the case of apartments that were not registered in the names of the buyers, would be decided by the Balakrishnan Nair committee. Only a few of the apartment owners opted for the rehabilitation facility offered by the district administration as most of them went to the homes of their friends and relatives, said Mr. Jose.

District Collector S. Suhas, District Police Chief (Kochi city) Vijay Sakhare and Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Officer Snehil Kumar Singh were also present.