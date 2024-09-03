Agencies directed to repair damaged Kochi city roads before Onam

The Kochi Corporation plans to fill potholes on city roads before Onam.

Poor road conditions and incessant rain had often led to traffic snarls in the city. Vehicular movement along some city roads with potholes had become a harrowing experience.

A meeting of various agencies, including the Corporation, the Greater Cochin Development Authority, Kochi Metro Rail Limited and Cochin Smart Mission Limited, were convened on (September 1) Monday to address the issue. The meeting asked the agencies to complete the repair works before the festival season.

The civic body has completed repairs on 132 roads, making them motorable. The repair work on most roads under the seven zonal offices of the civic body has been finished, according to a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar. The meeting also instructed the agencies to initiate repair work based on a report to be provided by the city traffic police.

Support sought

The support of the district administration, District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), and the Road Transport Authority would be sought to make the roads motorable before Onam. However, re-tarring some roads may take additional time. The sporadic rain the city had been receiving was delaying the repair works, said the communication.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, along with senior officials from the police, Regional Transport Office, Public Works department, and the National Highways Authority of India, attended the meeting.

