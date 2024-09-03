GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Agencies directed to repair damaged Kochi city roads before Onam

Corpn. has completed repair work on 132 roads, claims Mayor; agencies to initiate work based on report to be provided by the city traffic police

Published - September 03, 2024 12:51 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Poor road conditions and incessant rain often cause traffic snarls in the city.

Poor road conditions and incessant rain often cause traffic snarls in the city. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Kochi Corporation plans to fill potholes on city roads before Onam.

Poor road conditions and incessant rain had often led to traffic snarls in the city. Vehicular movement along some city roads with potholes had become a harrowing experience.

A meeting of various agencies, including the Corporation, the Greater Cochin Development Authority, Kochi Metro Rail Limited and Cochin Smart Mission Limited, were convened on (September 1) Monday to address the issue. The meeting asked the agencies to complete the repair works before the festival season.

The civic body has completed repairs on 132 roads, making them motorable. The repair work on most roads under the seven zonal offices of the civic body has been finished, according to a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar. The meeting also instructed the agencies to initiate repair work based on a report to be provided by the city traffic police.

Support sought

The support of the district administration, District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), and the Road Transport Authority would be sought to make the roads motorable before Onam. However, re-tarring some roads may take additional time. The sporadic rain the city had been receiving was delaying the repair works, said the communication.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, along with senior officials from the police, Regional Transport Office, Public Works department, and the National Highways Authority of India, attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / road transport / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.