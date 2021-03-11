Aged couple found dead

After an aged couple were found dead at Chennoor in Kadamakkudy, the Varapuzha police said the husband, who apparently suffered from mental illness, had murdered his wife before taking his own life.
Joseph, 80, and his wife Leela, 76, were found dead at their home on Wednesday around 10 p.m. The Varapuzha police came to know about the incident after the neighbours grew suspicious when no lights were switched on and the house was in pitch darkness late into the night.
“It is confirmed that the husband murdered the wife as even the immediate family has no doubt about it. She was probably hit with an axe on the head,” said Mahendra Sinhan, Station House Officer, Varapuzha. The couple were alone in the house as their three children stayed separately. The husband was reportedly found hanging and the wife’s body was found in another room.
The bodies are kept at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery. The post mortem will be carried out after the mandatory COVID-19 tests.
