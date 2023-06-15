Agali police team visits Sanskrit varsity

June 15, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - KOCHI

A team from the Agali police visited the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS), Kalady, as part of the probe into the alleged furnishing of fake experience certificate by former Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader K. Vidya for securing appointment as guest lecturer in two colleges in Palakkad and Kasaragod.

Vidya had pursued her Ph.D at SSUS. After the controversy over the certificate erupted, it was alleged that she was given Ph.D admission in violation of reservation norms. Reportedly, the investigation team was at the university for examining her admission details.

