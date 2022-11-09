AG says no legal bar on Parassala police probing Sharon murder case

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 08, 2022 23:05 IST

Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup has advised the Thiruvananthapuram District Police Chief (Rural), that Sharon’s case can be transferred to Tamil Nadu though the investigation by the State police is also legally permissible.

Sharon died following the consumption of some poisonous substance given by Greeshma at her house in Ramavarman Chira which is in the territorial limits of Palukal police station in Tamil Nadu. The police, therefore, sought legal opinion regarding the legality of continuing the investigation by the Station House Officer, Parassala police, and also whether the case can be transferred to the police station having jurisdiction.

According to the legal opinion given by the Advocate General, the court within the area where the death had occurred consequent to the administration of poisonous drink on the victim, had every power to try the offense, and resultantly the police having local jurisdiction over the place where the death occurred had also the power to investigate the offence.

