After stampede-like situation in Fort Kochi, demand rises to decentralise New Year celebrations

January 03, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Stunned by the stampede-like situation in Fort Kochi on the midnight of New Year, there is all-round demand that similar events be organised at open spaces in different parts of the district to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Such celebrations, albeit on a lesser scale, could be hosted in other locales, especially on beaches on the Goshree islands and in open spaces that overlook the backwaters, so that overcrowding can be prevented in Fort Kochi, said a Tourism official. “That the revelry as part of the Cochin Carnival was being held after a gap of two years resulted in unprecedented turnout of people, especially youth, making it tough to manage the crowd. The availability of a sole ro-ro ferry to transport them out of Fort Kochi added to the chaos,” he added.

Peeved at hundreds of people barging into the compound of his homestay near Parade Ground where the ‘Papanji’ was burnt in effigy, David Lawrence said it caused damage worth around ₹1 lakh. “Many like me and residents’ associations are contemplating approaching the court to shift the venue to an alternative locale. Fort Kochi is a quaint little town, and such crowds lead to a stalemate. The crowd should either be better managed or the celebrations decentralised,” he said.

The organisers of the carnival said the situation could have been averted if the police and other agencies had adhered to decisions taken a few days before New Year’s Eve to ensure crowd management, medical help to the needy, and adequate public transport. “The burning of Papanji had to be shifted from the Fort Kochi beach to Parade Ground since there is little left of the beach due to sea erosion and accumulation of waste,” they said.

The State government, which earned substantial amount from GST owing to huge turnout of visitors, including foreign tourists, to witness the carnival, paid just ₹2 lakh for the event, and the Kochi Corporation another ₹4 lakh, said Mr. Lawrence. The event could be organised better if that amount was increased, considering that it was a rare, participatory secular festival, he added.

Open spaces

Marine Drive, parks, and beaches could be venues of such celebrations, said Muhammad Yasar K., who works at Infopark. “As it is, there is just LuLu Mall and Fort Kochi, and both turn ‘human bombs’ of sorts during such festive occasions.”

Sreeram J.K., a senior technical officer with a multinational company, could not agree more. “I was literally caught in that nightmarish traffic on New Year’s Eve that started right from Vallarpadam,” he said.

Haneesh K.H., a resident of Fort Kochi, said vested interests were at work to use the unruly crowd as a ruse to shift the celebrations out of Fort Kochi, which was progressively stripped of its identity over the years. “A majority of visitors were from outside the district, and local residents were even deprived of their right to movement. Visitors flocked in lakhs to a place where arrangements were made for just 20,000 or 30,000,” he said.

Locals alleged that crowd management by the police had gone for a toss. Traffic regulations, including one-way traffic on select stretches and restrictions on parking, were grossly inadequate as every bylane was chock-a-block with haphazardly parked vehicles.

K. Sethu Raman, who assumed charge as District Police Chief (Kochi City), shortly after the New Year celebrations, had since visited Fort Kochi and taken stock. “We will put in place alternative arrangements for next year’s celebrations,” he said.