After Munambam boat capsize, fishermen call for talks with government

October 07, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

In the wake of yet another boat capsize amid fishing activities off the Kerala coast, fishermen’s unions have called for an immediate dialogue with the government on increasing number of accidents leading to loss of lives.

Independent unions Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Union and Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi, representing mostly traditional and artisanal fishermen, said much needed to be done to reduce, if not totally avoid, fatal accidents like the one on Thursday off the Munambam coast. The bodies of two fisherman were recovered on Saturday. Two of their co-workers are missing.

While fishermen blame government policies for the failure to save lives at sea, scientists point to neglect of safety regulations for various reasons ranging from lack of money to lack of awareness. Fisheries department sources said fibre canoes, like the one involved in Thursday’s accident, were not capable of operating in deep waters.

Charles George of Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi said accidents off the coast of Kerala claimed more than 50 lives a year on an average. “Fishing has turned out to be the most dangerous profession in the world,” he said.

A fisheries scientist, specialised in boat design, said on Saturday that there were regulations in place regarding the certification of boats when they were launched and when they had completed 15 years of service. However, many boats were not taken to be rechecked. Many did not have safety and life-saving equipment such as lifebuoys and jackets, he added.

A Fisheries department official said there was constant vigil regarding the safety of boats. They are ordered to be rechecked and certified for fishing expeditions. To get licences renewed, they must install safety equipment as prescribed by the department, he added.

Jackson Pollayil of Swathanthra Matsya Thozhaili Federation said despite several agencies being involved in protecting the coast and fishermen, the response to the accident was slow. He said the search and rescue operations were delayed even though equipment and personnel were available with various agencies.

The Union government had come out with a programme to bring all fishing vessels under a single monitoring system in 2017. Cyclone Ockhi and the floods of 2018 were expected to encourage fishermen to follow safety norms. However, the regulations have not been effectively implemented yet even as the use of ‘Navik’, a safety monitoring system, has not covered all boats so far.

Mr. George said the fishing sector earned around ₹63,000 crore annually, but the government had not come up with a financial support system for the community when it lost fishing days due to fluctuating weather conditions. The loss of livelihood forced many fishermen to venture out even when they were warned against doing so, he added.

