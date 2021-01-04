After months, Athirappilly-Vazhachal ecotourism sites being opened

Number of tourists to be regulated; tickets may be booked online too

After losing much of the peak tourism season days and revenue to the COVID-19 pandemic, ecotourism activities in the Athirappilly-Vazhachal sector are set to begin in a phased manner.

The tourism facilities at Vazhachal were thrown open on New Year’s day while the activities at Athirappilly were launched immediately after the local body polls. The entry of tourists to the destinations will be permitted on a limited scale this time.

On a given day, only 2,000 visitors will be permitted at the site. Of this, 1,000 tickets will be allotted online and the remaining half can be purchased at the ticket counters at the site. Each visitor will be allowed to stay at the site for one-and-a-half hours.

Tickets may be booked at www.athirappillyvazhachal.com and the payment made at the counters.

The road that runs through the forest area between Vazhachal and Malakkapara has also been opened for vehicles. However, travellers may not be able to freely access Tamil Nadu areas through the route. For reaching the Tamil Nadu side, one needs to obtain travel permission by registering on the State e-portal, according to forest officials.

As the threat of the pandemic continues, tourism activities are being permitted as per the health protocol. Members of the Vana Samrakshana Samithis and visitors would have to follow the protocol at the sites, said S.V. Vinod, Divisional Forest Officer, Vazhachal.

The areas adjoining the tribal hamlets at Vazhachal, Pokalappara and Sholayar were closed down earlier after they were declared containment zones as a few tribespeople had tested positive for the virus. The infected persons were quarantined and road access regulated to contain the spread of the disease.

Usually, the days preceding Christmas would see thousands of tourists thronging the destination. The restriction on the number of visitors meant the plummeting of revenue from ticket sales as one visitor was charged only ₹40 as entry fee, he said.

Earlier, visitors used to arrive in buses and other vehicles in large numbers. Each bus would bring at least 50 tourists. However, the restriction on the number of tourists travelling in such vehicles has reduced the number of visitors reaching the area, said Mr. Vinod.

With ecotourism operations being scaled down, the revenue has plummeted and a loss of ₹3 crore was recorded. The department had to pull out members of the Vana Samrakshana Samithis aged above 65 years from service, considering the health risks they faced, said the official.