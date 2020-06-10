After lockdown, businesses attempt to build ‘new normal’

As people resume shopping after the lockdown, malls and businesses in the city are developing a ‘new normal’, with foot and hand sanitisers and thermal checks at every entrance and allocation of space for display of physical distancing norms.

Great care is taken to ensure that shoppers wear face masks and use sanitisers. They are frequently asked by the watch and ward staff to follow physical distancing norms. Restrictions have been placed on the use of lifts, and air-conditioning temperatures have been maintained as per the prescribed limits as part of continuing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Every arrival was registered either at the main entrance or at the car parking area, said Joji John, centre manager of Oberon Mall. He added that places such as malls were better suited to implement crowd control measures.

Beena Kannan, CEO of Seematti, a major textile outlet in the city, said shoppers were provided with gloves, and it was ensured that they wore face masks. She added that a little more positive spirit could help businesses as they recovered post-lockdown. Textile shops had been open for more than two weeks, and wedding buyers were active, said Ms. Kannan.

Though malls in the city opened on Tuesday, major attractions such as cinemas and other places of entertainment remained closed, in keeping with government guidelines.

A press release issued by Lulu Mall said temperature maintained inside the mall was between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius. People aged above 65 years and below 10 years have been advised not to enter the mall. Sensor-based vehicle tyre disinfection was conducted, customers and staff members were subjected to mandatory screening, and bags and personal belongings of customers were sanitised. A small isolation room was arranged at the mall to accommodate potential positive cases till their transportation to hospitals. Physical distancing norms were applied in wash rooms, by blocking alternative wash basins and urinals. A statement from Lulu Mall said close to 20,000 people visited the mall on Tuesday. All visitors were asked to provide their names and contact information in a hassle-free manner. Around 90% of the retail outlets at the mall opened.

Restaurants witnessed some enthusiasm among customers as they reopened on Tuesday. Shammi Chakravarthy of Shappu Curry said it would take time before some semblance of normality returned. Deepthi George, a homemaker, said the idea of family shopping was being given some rest as she had come out alone without her children or husband to do her shopping.