After loan scam, Ernakulam unit of Kudumbashree runs campaign to create awareness about financial transactions

September 19, 2023

Taking serious note of the allegation of a loan scam involving Kudumbashree members in West Kochi, the district Kudumbashree Mission recently held a day-long awareness campaign on financial transactions for all neighbourhood group (NHG) members across all 102 community development societies in the district.

The campaign named ‘Bhadram’ focused on financial schemes available under Kudumbashree, eligibility criteria, and how to avail benefits under the schemes. Officers in charge of Kudumbashree units also attended the meeting held on Sunday.

As a prelude to the campaign, the NHG members were issued a questionnaire on the financial transactions involving Kudumbashree for an assessment of their knowledge. This was followed by a detailed discussion on the subject.

“It emerged that while the office bearers of NHGs directly involved in the transactions were aware of the subject, that was not the case with the majority of the members. This negligence exposed them to exploitation by unscrupulous elements. Besides, many new members have been inducted into NHGs since the deluge and the pandemic and the campaign proved to be a learning avenue for them as well,” said T.M. Rajeena, district coordinator, Kudumbashree Mission.

Kudumbashree offers a lot of financial schemes such as bank linkage loans, assistance to micro enterprises, and subsidy for agriculture and animal husbandry. Many NHG members were found to be unaware about how to avail benefits under the schemes.

The Kochi City police had registered seven cases, six by the Palluruthy police and one by the Mattancherry police, in connection with the alleged Kudumbashree loan scam.

While all the six cases registered by the Palluruthy police had the same two accused, the one registered by the Mattancherry police had three different accused. A special team led by K.R. Manoj, Assistant Commissioner, Mattancherry, has been probing the cases.

The accused had created fake NHGs by forging documents and exploiting the credentials of Kudumbashree members to take linkage loans available to NHGs from banks. They had formed seven such fake NHGs, with separate cases being registered for each.