After festivities, Fort Kochi sports clean look

Over 4,000 volunteers representing various organisations landed in Fort Kochi on Thursday morning and cleared the area of plastic waste. And within hours, the heritage town wore a clean look.

After New Year festivities and the Cochin Carnival on Wednesday, Kochi’s premier tourist destination got a fresh look, with organisations like the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) steering the clean-up campaign in line with the Government’s ban on single-use plastic.

Officials of the Navy, Coast Guard, Suchitwa Mission, and the Kochi Corporation as well as National Service Scheme volunteers and members of residents associations and NGOs had come together for a massive campaign named Green Cochin Mission, with Fort Kochi being their first project.

Work on the campaign had started much in advance of the actual drive on Thursday, said District Judge and KELSA Secretary K.T. Nizar Ahmed. Around 97% of plastic waste is reusable, said Mr. Ahmed. The company entrusted with recycling will segregate different grades of plastics and recycle them accordingly. And, the movement for plastic-free Kochi will be sustained, he added.

The drive received the support of people from all walks of life owing to the massive awareness campaign organised from the second week of December, according to Shaleena V.G. Nair, Sub Judge and Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Since December 26, the volunteers had been on the job, she added. At least 15 water booths were provided in the Fort Kochi area to keep plastic water bottles away.

NSS volunteers and corporation representatives actively participated in the drive on Thursday, said Josey P.J., treasurer, Cochin Carnival - 2020. Around 50 loads of plastic were collected from the area. They will be recycled by a Kozhikode-based company named Green Worm.