After facing flak, police step up probe into death of mother, son

Kochi

08 December 2021 01:27 IST

Family members slam cops for not taking action on complaint against accused

The police will investigate the call detail records of the 44-year-old person who was arrested in connection with the death of a mother and her son in mysterious circumstances at Nayarambalam on Sunday.

Dileep, a resident of Punchepadi, Nayaramabalam, was held under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) under the Indian Penal Code. Athul, 17, and his mother Sindhu, 42, had sustained serious burn injuries and were admitted in a private hospital here on Sunday night. Both had succumbed to the burn injuries following a fire at their home under mysterious circumstances.

The police said that the verification of the call records of the accused will help in getting a clear picture about his role in the incident. The investigating officials will take a call on whether other charges had to be imposed on him based on the interrogation and further probe, they said.

Sindhu, who was working in a private hospital here, had reportedly named Dileep as the person responsible for her condition while she was being taken to the hospital. She was found injured along with her son in the room that had caught fire around 6 a.m on Sunday. Relatives and family friends rushed them to the hospital after seeing smoke coming out of their room.

The family members of Sindhu had blamed the police for not taking timely action on the complaint filed by her against the accused. She had complained that Dileep had been harassing and stalking her for long. Her husband had died 15 years ago.

The District Congress Committee had alleged laxity on the part of the local police in the probe into the death of the mother and her son.

They had stated that the police failed to take timely action against the accused despite receiving the complaint lodged by Sindhu as informed by the family members.