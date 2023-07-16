After COVID crisis, Thripunithura builder takes 20 employees on Malaysia tour

July 16, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

When the country went into a pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, twenty construction workers in Thripunithura were unperturbed about a potential job loss unlike their counterparts elsewhere.

For, almost all of them had been with their employer Varghese Kalarickal since he started off as a minor construction contractor in the late 80s and were confident that they would not be abandoned during an hour of crisis. What saddened them was the prospect of missing out on the annual tour that their employer had unfailingly funded for the past almost three decades. Mr. Kalarickal left the choice of the destination anywhere in India to his workers and then made the arrangements.

The disrupted travel for three years, thanks to the pandemic-related restrictions, however, was more than compensated as they were taken on their maiden foreign tour to Malaysia last month. “I often travel to Dubai and Malaysia where my two daughters are settled, and our workers used to enthusiastically listen to my travel experiences. It then struck me why can’t they be taken for a trip to Malaysia this time since they otherwise would never be able to undertake such a trip,” said Mr. Kalarickal who now runs a construction company.

While the workers were obviously thrilled, most of them did not have passports. An agency was approached, and in three months, passports were taken for all of them. All 20 of them have returned after a memorable four-day trip to Malaysia in the company of Mr. Kalarickal and his wife, who had taken the same flight to visit their daughter.

“For me, it was a dream come true. Our fellow workers elsewhere were stunned to hear that we were taken on a foreign trip by our employer. His compassionate treatment is the reason why he induces such loyalty among his workers,” said Anil Kumar T.G., a carpenter who has been with Mr. Kalarickal since 2002.

For Mr. Kalarickal, the annual tours coupled with the humane treatment of workers are a way to keep them motivated. “All of them are from my neighbourhood, and I have known them even before they started working for me. I have grown, thanks to their dedication and commitment, so it is only fair that I share that success with them,” he said.