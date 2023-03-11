HamberMenu
After being exposed to toxic smoke from Brahmapuram, techies to hit protest path

An online signature campaign against distress caused by the fire being organised by Progressive Techies, a collective of IT employees

March 11, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Techies employed by companies operating out of Infopark Kochi seem to have run out of patience after being exposed to the toxic smoke from the Brahmapuram plant for long.

Progressive Techies, a collective of IT employees, has embarked on an online signature campaign against the distress caused by the fire and has demanded an immediate solution to it.

“We are planning an offline campaign as well next week to mobilise maximum possible support. We are also exploring the possibility of conducting an event by mobilising techies against the ill effects of the fire. Our demands are three-fold — an immediate solution to the fire and resultant smoke, a scientific solution to waste management, and action against all those involved in corruption,” said Anish Panthalani, president of Progressive Techies.

They have also volunteered to extend all possible technical assistance for waste management.

Several companies in Infopark continue to follow either work-from-home arrangement or a hybrid working model where employees are required to turn up at offices at fixed intervals. The crisis induced by the fire, however, has not triggered a more liberal arrangement on the part of companies. Even under the hybrid model, the turn-up of employees seems to have taken a hit owing to health issues caused by the fire, said Mr. Panthalani.

The Infopark authorities have little say in bringing about a more lenient working arrangement unless an order to that effect comes either from the district administration or the State government. “Hence, we are about to approach the district administration seeking an order,” said Mr. Panthalani.

The organisation is also planning a campaign for distribution of masks customised against smoke in educational institutions and households in the neighbourhood of Infopark.

