After a long wait, victims of crimes to get compensation

January 08, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Nearly a quarter century after her minor daughter was brutally murdered and raped, the mother of the deceased from a north Kerala district will receive around ₹5 lakh as compensation.

The young girl, who was returning home after bathing in a river, was raped and killed by a person who was a juvenile at the time of the crime. Later, he was released on probation. The Juvenile Justice Board had ordered in August 2019 that compensation shall be paid to the parents of the girl in three months.

Though money cannot compensate for the loss and grief endured by the victims of various crimes, it may be a relief for them as they can rebuild their lives. However, the delayed payment of compensation has shattered the hopes of a few victims.

Settling claims

Ending the long wait for 568 victims or their immediate relatives, compensation to the tune of ₹13.25 crore will be disbursed shortly with the State government recently releasing the funds. A government order sanctioning the funds for the claims pending till October 12, 2022, was issued on Wednesday.

The compensation provided under the Kerala Victim Compensation Scheme will be extended to victims of acid attacks, rape, murder, and hit-and-run cases. The persons who suffered grievous injuries will also be compensated, said K.T. Nizar Ahamed, the Member Secretary of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority, the agency which assesses and disburses the compensation. The compensation is disbursed in cases as ordered by courts..

The victims or immediate relatives in 447 cases booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 41 cases of murder, and 23 cases of rape will be extended financial aid. As many as four women who survived acid attacks in the State will also be paid the compensation. They together will be paid ₹10.5 lakh.

Treatment cost

The Authority had earlier arranged the payment of interim compensation to the victims to facilitate their treatment. The scheme prescribes that the acid attack victims shall be paid the compensation within one month of the incident being reported to ensure that they get proper medical treatment, he said..