After a hiatus, 10 former councillors of Kochi Corporation back in the fray

N. Venugopal of UDF and M. Anilkumar of LDF among those returning to electoral politics of Corporation

After being in the limelight and amidst the public as councillors of the Kochi Corporation, they had quietly left the scene. Now, after a hiatus of a few years, they are on the comeback trail and are contesting the civic body elections. As many as 10 former councillors of the Corporation are returning to electoral politics after spending five years out of power.

N. Venugopal and M. Anilkumar, the mayoral candidates of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) respectively, are among the former councillors returning to the electoral politics of the Corporation. However, both Mr. Venugopal and Mr. Anilkumar have remained active in politics.

While Mr. Venugopal had served as chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority when the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government was in power, Mr. Anilkumar was the CPI(M) candidate for the Ernakulam Assembly seat during the 2016 election.

This time, Mr. Venugopal is contesting from his home turf of Island North and Mr. Anilkumar, the district committee member of the party, from Elamakkara North division, which has always stood with the Left front.

Political and organisational compulsions and the reservation of seats for women had resulted in some male candidates leaving the electoral scene.

Sojan Antony, the CPI(M) representative, is a former councillor who never had continuous term in the council. After being elected to the council in 2000 from Gandhi Nagar, he won the Elamkulam seat for the party in 2010. This time, the party has chosen him to contest from the Kathrikadavu division.

Former councillors Joji Kureekkad (Palarivattom) and C.A. Shakkeer of the CPI, Congress councillors A.C. Clarence (Manassery), Antony Kureethara (Fort Kochi), Seena Gokulan (Puthukkalavattom), Shyla Thadevus (Moolankuzhi), and Mini Dileep (Ayyappankavu) are also in the fray this time.

Mr. Joji, who won the last election by a margin of 52 votes, is contesting as an Independent candidate from Palarivattom. The Congress has deputed Joshy Pallan, who unsuccessfully contested the last civic polls, to win the division back for the party. Both Mr. Joji and Mr. Pallan have been active in politics during the past five years.