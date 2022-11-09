After a gap of 10 months, actor rape case trial to resume today

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial in the actor rape case will resume after a gap of nearly 10 months at the District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam, on Thursday.

Two prosecution witnesses, Sajith and Linto, will be examined on Tuesday. The court will examine the 39 witnesses listed by the prosecution following the filing of the supplementary final report in the case.

It was on December 29 last year that the trial in the case was stopped after the prosecution moved a petition for holding a further investigation in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution had moved the application for holding further investigation following the statements of filmmaker Balachandrakumar that he had witnessed actor Dileep, the eighth accused, watching the visuals of the alleged rape with some others at his Aluva residence. After its investigation, the police arraigned Dileep and his friend Sarath as accused of allegedly committing the offence of causing the disappearance of evidence in the case as they failed to recover the visuals of the alleged rape from Dileep.

The examination of witnesses will be held till December 23.

The court will decide on the date of the examination of Baiju Poulose, the investigation officer in the case, after completing the examination of the 39 witnesses. Though the prosecution has listed actor Manju Warrier as a witness to be examined in the case related to the causing of the disappearance of evidence, a decision will be taken only after the Supreme Court decides on the petition of Dileep against examining the witnesses that were examined earlier. Incidentally, Ms Warier had deposed before the court as a prosecution witness during the trial of the rape case.

The proceedings in the case will be held in-camera.