After 40 days, Champakkara market set to reopen with restrictions

The Champakkara market in Ernakulam, which was shut down 40 days back in the wake of a rise in COVID-19 infections in the city is set to be opened subjected to restrictions shortly.

Initially, the market will be accessible to wholesale dealers alone and retail trade for the public would be allowed only in due course after evaluating the situation.

“The market was closed down not because anyone here turned Covid-19 positive or primary contacts of any infected person were found to have visited the market but as part of a general decision to close down the markets considering their vulnerability. We had petitioned the minister in charge of the district, the district collector and the police commissioner about the continuing closure of the market even after other markets resumed operations,” said P.V. Chandran, local councillor and chairman of the market protection committee which expects the district administration to remove the market from the list of containment zones at the earliest.

The committee has taken steps to enforce the guidelines issued by the police as precondition for reopening the market. Twelve wholesale traders and three meat vendors will be allowed in the market.

Unloading of produce will be allowed between 6 pm and 6 am and sales between 2 am and 7 am. Not more than 20 persons will be allowed inside the market at a time and that too for not more than 20 minutes.

“Security guards will be deployed at the entrance to ensure restricted admission and compliance with Covid protocol, including social distancing and wearing of masks. They will also measure the temperature of everyone entering the market using a thermal scanner,” said Mr. Chandran.

Markings with separations are being made in the market to ensure social distancing of at least six feet. Guidelines to be followed will be announced through public announcement system at frequent intervals. Mr. Chandran said that Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner had inspected the market on Wednesday and expressed satisfaction with the implementation of precautions.