African swine fever detected in Malayattoor-Neeleswaram panchayat in Ernakulam

July 10, 2023 - KOCHI

The district administration has stepped up containment measures after detecting African swine fever at a pig farm under Assumption Monastery in Malayattoor-Neeleswaram panchayat.

Officials of the Animal Husbandry department had confirmed the outbreak. District Collector N.S.K Umesh has issued an order identifying the one-kilometre area of the farm as disease-affected and placed areas within 10-km radius under surveillance.

The sale and distribution of pork in and from the affected region has been banned till further orders. Distribution of meat brought from other regions into the affected area has also been banned.

Pigs in the farm and in area within its one-kilometre radius have to be culled as per the Centre’s protocol. The carcasses have to be buried as per the standard protocol. The Animal Husbandry department has to report whether pigs had been transported from the farm to other farms over the past two months.

Officials have to step up vigil at border check posts as chances of transporting pork and pigs from other States remain high, according to the district administration.

