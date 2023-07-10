ADVERTISEMENT

African swine fever detected in Malayattoor-Neeleswaram panchayat in Ernakulam

July 10, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has stepped up containment measures after detecting African swine fever at a pig farm under Assumption Monastery in Malayattoor-Neeleswaram panchayat.

Officials of the Animal Husbandry department had confirmed the outbreak. District Collector N.S.K Umesh has issued an order identifying the one-kilometre area of the farm as disease-affected and placed areas within 10-km radius under surveillance.

The sale and distribution of pork in and from the affected region has been banned till further orders. Distribution of meat brought from other regions into the affected area has also been banned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Pigs in the farm and in area within its one-kilometre radius have to be culled as per the Centre’s protocol. The carcasses have to be buried as per the standard protocol. The Animal Husbandry department has to report whether pigs had been transported from the farm to other farms over the past two months.

Officials have to step up vigil at border check posts as chances of transporting pork and pigs from other States remain high, according to the district administration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

disease

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US