Advocacy meeting for sex workers held

January 28, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Swantham community-based organisation (CBO), Ernakulam, in association with SANGRAM, a non-governmental organisation, organised an advocacy meeting for sex workers to address their grievances and make them aware of their legal rights.

Over 40 persons attended the meeting. Sub judge and District Legal Services Authority secretary Renjith Krishnan N. took the lead in the meeting. Police officials and advocates were also invited to the meeting.

Niharika Hemaraj, advocate, spoke on Budhadev Karmaskar and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Inspector of police Saleena Beevi spoke on ‘Sex workers and police’. Human rights lawyer Roshni spoke on human rights violations faced by sex workers and the legal remedies available. The speech ended as a discussion platform for sex workers to speak about police atrocities in Kochi city.