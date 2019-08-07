Kochi

Advisory panel on food safety

A district advisory committee for food safety has been constituted with District Collector S. Suhas as the Chairman.

District Medical Officer, District Supplies Officer, District Industries Officer, District Agriculture Officer and District Child Welfare Officer under the Social Justice Department will be part of the committee that will take decisions on matters of food safety in the district.

