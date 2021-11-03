Adverse weather causes massive crop loss in Ernakulam

Substantial areas of banana and tapioca plantations lost due to heavy wind and rain

Extreme weather conditions, mostly heavy winds and almost incessant rain between August and October this year, have resulted in massive crop loss in the district. Substantial areas of banana and tapioca plantations have been lost either to heavy winds or flooding.

Agriculture Department sources said that banana plants easily succumb to winds while tapioca is vulnerable to flooding of fields. Both these natural phenomena have been continuously witnessed in taluks like Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam.

While preparations for rice cultivation in the ensuing season have been disrupted seriously because of heavy rain, there has also been loss of vegetable crops due to heavy downpour throughout the district. Sources pointed out that the winter season paddy cultivation is more extensive in Ernakulam district than the first season paddy cultivation. Heavy rain has been a stumbling block to field preparations for the new season.

It is now estimated that the crop losses due to bad weather conditions up to the middle of October could be around ₹12 crore. Areas where farming activities are robust like Angamaly, Malayattoor, Kalady, Muvattupuzha, Koothattukulam, Perumbavoor and Kothamangalam have seen heavy crop losses.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said that a corpus would be constituted, in consultation with the Finance Department, to help farmers who suffer crop losses because of the current climatic conditions. A communication from the Minister’s office said that the total loss, between October 12 and October 28, amounted to ₹451 crore across the State. These are estimates on the basis of the claims filed by farmers on the online portal AIMS.