Kochi

Advanced AGL at airport

The Cochin International Airport (CIAL) has commissioned a ₹36-crore upgraded aeronautical ground lighting (AGL) system which enhances visual acuity and provides near-perfect alignment guidance for the operating pilot during final approach and landing, especially in conditions of adverse weather.

CIAL had commenced the runway re-surfacing project in November 2019 and completed it in April 2020. The upgrade of the CAT-I AGL to CAT-III level was implemented along with the runway renovation project with the sole aim of improving aerodrome safety and efficiency, said a communication.

The AGL upgrade project involved providing bidirectional inset lights along the centre line of the runway with a spacing of 15 metres in place of the earlier 30 metres, touchdown zone lights up to 900 metres of the runway and approach lights upgraded with additional approach side-row lights.

The entire lighting on taxi ways and aprons has also been upgraded. The enhanced AGL system is powered via state-of-the-art constant current regulators with computer-based monitoring from a centralised control room.

